All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8620 Boswell Meadows Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:35 PM

8620 Boswell Meadows Drive

8620 Boswell Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8620 Boswell Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home is ready for immediate move in. It has a 2 car garage, a perfect size backyard, an open concept Kitchen and bar dining area, and it comes with Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. This place will not last. RENT: $1395.00/month, 1637 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. There is a video walkthrough of this property per request as well. If you see this property listed for less than the $1395/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have any available units?
8620 Boswell Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8620 Boswell Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8620 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University