Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range oven

Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Keller - Spacious home with open concept dining and living area. Small fourth bedroom was converted to study/office area and part of the master closet. Kitchen has ample cabinet space. Fenced in backyard. Pet considered on a case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.



(RLNE4956639)