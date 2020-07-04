All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:02 AM

8605 Arcadia Park Drive

8605 Arcadia Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8605 Arcadia Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have any available units?
8605 Arcadia Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have?
Some of 8605 Arcadia Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Arcadia Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Arcadia Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Arcadia Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Arcadia Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 Arcadia Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

