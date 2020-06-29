All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8604 Orleans Lane

8604 Orleans Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Orleans Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,604 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Orleans Lane have any available units?
8604 Orleans Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 Orleans Lane have?
Some of 8604 Orleans Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Orleans Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Orleans Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Orleans Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8604 Orleans Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8604 Orleans Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Orleans Lane offers parking.
Does 8604 Orleans Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Orleans Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Orleans Lane have a pool?
No, 8604 Orleans Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Orleans Lane have accessible units?
No, 8604 Orleans Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Orleans Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8604 Orleans Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

