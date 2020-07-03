All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8604 Muir Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8604 Muir Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8604 Muir Drive

8604 Muir Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8604 Muir Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Formal dining area opens to the kitchen which includes a breakfast nook, built in microwave, and an electric range oven and stove. LARGE backyard!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Muir Drive have any available units?
8604 Muir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 Muir Drive have?
Some of 8604 Muir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Muir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Muir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Muir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8604 Muir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8604 Muir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Muir Drive offers parking.
Does 8604 Muir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Muir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Muir Drive have a pool?
No, 8604 Muir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Muir Drive have accessible units?
No, 8604 Muir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Muir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 Muir Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University