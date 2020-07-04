All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8604 Boswell Meadows Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

8604 Boswell Meadows Drive

8604 Boswell Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Boswell Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have any available units?
8604 Boswell Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Boswell Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 Boswell Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

