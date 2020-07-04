8547 Mulligan Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony

New Modern Upscale Townhomes For Lease coming to North Fort Worth! - Lake Country Villas is a Newly built two story Contemporary/modern and traditional architectural style three (3) bedroom three (3) full bath townhome in a nice gated community near Eagle Mountain golf course and lake. It's 1826 square foot is made to be unique in many ways. From beautiful secluded balcony views, covered porches to built-in cabinets, island, natural stone granite/stylish quartz, walk in pantry etc.



(RLNE5096045)