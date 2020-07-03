Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
8545 Western Meadows
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8545 Western Meadows
8545 Western Meadows Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8545 Western Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful move in ready home in an excellent part of town with easy access to local amenities. The neighborhood pool is less than a block away!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8545 Western Meadows have any available units?
8545 Western Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8545 Western Meadows have?
Some of 8545 Western Meadows's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8545 Western Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Western Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Western Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 8545 Western Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8545 Western Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 8545 Western Meadows offers parking.
Does 8545 Western Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 Western Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Western Meadows have a pool?
Yes, 8545 Western Meadows has a pool.
Does 8545 Western Meadows have accessible units?
No, 8545 Western Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Western Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8545 Western Meadows has units with dishwashers.
