All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8536 Star Thistle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8536 Star Thistle Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:59 PM

8536 Star Thistle Drive

8536 Star Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8536 Star Thistle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have any available units?
8536 Star Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8536 Star Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Star Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Star Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Star Thistle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive offer parking?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have a pool?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8536 Star Thistle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8536 Star Thistle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University