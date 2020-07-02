All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8536 Miami Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8536 Miami Springs Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:41 PM

8536 Miami Springs Drive

8536 Miami Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8536 Miami Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful property features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gorgeous white cabinets and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk in closet! Fenced backyard with lots of space for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have any available units?
8536 Miami Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have?
Some of 8536 Miami Springs Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 Miami Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Miami Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Miami Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Miami Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8536 Miami Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Miami Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 8536 Miami Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8536 Miami Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Miami Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 Miami Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University