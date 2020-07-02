8536 Miami Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful property features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gorgeous white cabinets and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk in closet! Fenced backyard with lots of space for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.