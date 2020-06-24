All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8536 Lake Country Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8536 Lake Country Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8536 Lake Country Drive

8536 Lake Country Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8536 Lake Country Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have any available units?
8536 Lake Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8536 Lake Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Lake Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Lake Country Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Lake Country Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive offer parking?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have a pool?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8536 Lake Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8536 Lake Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University