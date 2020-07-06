8532 Hawks Nest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large back patio for entertaining and shade from several large trees this is the perfect house for a Texas summer. Featuring gorgeous wood throughout the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, entry, and bathrooms. Large master closet and bathroom, split bedrooms, cozy fireplace, and open floor plan. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.