All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8532 Hawks Nest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8532 Hawks Nest Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:50 AM

8532 Hawks Nest Drive

8532 Hawks Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8532 Hawks Nest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large back patio for entertaining and shade from several large trees this is the perfect house for a Texas summer. Featuring gorgeous wood throughout the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, entry, and bathrooms. Large master closet and bathroom, split bedrooms, cozy fireplace, and open floor plan. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have any available units?
8532 Hawks Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have?
Some of 8532 Hawks Nest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Hawks Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Hawks Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Hawks Nest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive offers parking.
Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have a pool?
No, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Hawks Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 Hawks Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University