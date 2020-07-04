Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
853 Village Point Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:54 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
853 Village Point Lane
853 Village Point Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
853 Village Point Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2010, this 1000 Square foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car garage. The home has a small yard in the back & a kitchen that overlooks the living room, as an open concept home would.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 853 Village Point Lane have any available units?
853 Village Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 853 Village Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
853 Village Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Village Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 853 Village Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 853 Village Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 853 Village Point Lane offers parking.
Does 853 Village Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Village Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Village Point Lane have a pool?
No, 853 Village Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 853 Village Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 853 Village Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Village Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 Village Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Village Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Village Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
