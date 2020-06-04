All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 28 2019

8525 Western Meadows Drive

8525 Western Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Western Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4/2/2 with split bedrooms, covered back patio, formal dining area and privacy fenced back yard. Flooring is combination of tile and vinyl plank throughout. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have any available units?
8525 Western Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8525 Western Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Western Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Western Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Western Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 Western Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 Western Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

