All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8525 Clearbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8525 Clearbrook Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:11 AM

8525 Clearbrook Drive

8525 Clearbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8525 Clearbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 2,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5352073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have any available units?
8525 Clearbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8525 Clearbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Clearbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Clearbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8525 Clearbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 Clearbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 Clearbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University