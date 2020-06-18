All apartments in Fort Worth
8517 Three Bars Drive

Location

8517 Three Bars Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 8517 Three Bars Drive have any available units?
8517 Three Bars Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8517 Three Bars Drive have?
Some of 8517 Three Bars Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 Three Bars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8517 Three Bars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 Three Bars Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 Three Bars Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8517 Three Bars Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8517 Three Bars Drive offers parking.
Does 8517 Three Bars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 Three Bars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 Three Bars Drive have a pool?
No, 8517 Three Bars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8517 Three Bars Drive have accessible units?
No, 8517 Three Bars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 Three Bars Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8517 Three Bars Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

