All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8512 Cherry Bark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8512 Cherry Bark Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:03 AM

8512 Cherry Bark Lane

8512 Cherry Bark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8512 Cherry Bark Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4767641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have any available units?
8512 Cherry Bark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have?
Some of 8512 Cherry Bark Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Cherry Bark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Cherry Bark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Cherry Bark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane offers parking.
Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane has a pool.
Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have accessible units?
No, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Cherry Bark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 Cherry Bark Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University