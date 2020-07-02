All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

8505 Prairie Rose Lane

8505 Prairie Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Prairie Rose Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have any available units?
8505 Prairie Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8505 Prairie Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Prairie Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Prairie Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 Prairie Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 Prairie Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

