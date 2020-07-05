All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8505 Brushy Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8505 Brushy Creek Trail
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:44 PM

8505 Brushy Creek Trail

8505 Brushy Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8505 Brushy Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Wonderful 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,350 sq ft, 2 story home in Fort Worth! Open formal living room with fireplace and natural lighting. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Living area or game room upstairs, perfect for kids! Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with covered patio and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have any available units?
8505 Brushy Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have?
Some of 8505 Brushy Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Brushy Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Brushy Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Brushy Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Brushy Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Brushy Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University