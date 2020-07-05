8505 Brushy Creek Trail

Amenities

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Wonderful 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,350 sq ft, 2 story home in Fort Worth! Open formal living room with fireplace and natural lighting. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Living area or game room upstairs, perfect for kids! Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with covered patio and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.



BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.