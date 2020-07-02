8436 Tallahassee Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Southgate
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
No carpet, open floor plan. Nest thermostat. Large back yard. Rent includes AC filters delivered to property monthly. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have any available units?
8436 Tallahassee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8436 Tallahassee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8436 Tallahassee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 Tallahassee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8436 Tallahassee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane offer parking?
No, 8436 Tallahassee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8436 Tallahassee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have a pool?
No, 8436 Tallahassee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have accessible units?
No, 8436 Tallahassee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8436 Tallahassee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8436 Tallahassee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8436 Tallahassee Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)