Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8424 Grand Oak Road

8424 Grand Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8424 Grand Oak Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW LENNAR 4 bed 2 bath with covered patio! Features include brick exterior, WIFI Certified Smart Home powered by Amazon Alexa! Upgraded wood looking plank tile in entry, family & wet areas; sprinkler system front & rear, full sod, rounded corners, 3 CM granite countertops, gas range, SS appliances, security system, 2 in. faux wood blinds, community pool. Builder discounts included in list price. Move-in ready!! Landlord to provide brand new GE side by side refrigerator & Washer, Dryer. Landlord gives $500 credit if move in by October 31st 2018!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

