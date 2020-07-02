8424 Grand Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access new construction

NEW LENNAR 4 bed 2 bath with covered patio! Features include brick exterior, WIFI Certified Smart Home powered by Amazon Alexa! Upgraded wood looking plank tile in entry, family & wet areas; sprinkler system front & rear, full sod, rounded corners, 3 CM granite countertops, gas range, SS appliances, security system, 2 in. faux wood blinds, community pool. Builder discounts included in list price. Move-in ready!! Landlord to provide brand new GE side by side refrigerator & Washer, Dryer. Landlord gives $500 credit if move in by October 31st 2018!!!