Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8413 Southern Prairie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8413 Southern Prairie Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8413 Southern Prairie Drive
8413 Southern Prairie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8413 Southern Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready home. Tons of living space and perfect for a large family! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, large kitchen, and located in a great neighborhood with a community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have any available units?
8413 Southern Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have?
Some of 8413 Southern Prairie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8413 Southern Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Southern Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Southern Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive has a pool.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University