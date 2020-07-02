All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

8413 Southern Prairie Drive

8413 Southern Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8413 Southern Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready home. Tons of living space and perfect for a large family! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, large kitchen, and located in a great neighborhood with a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have any available units?
8413 Southern Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have?
Some of 8413 Southern Prairie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Southern Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Southern Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Southern Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive has a pool.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Southern Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Southern Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.

