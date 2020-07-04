All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 836 San Felipe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
836 San Felipe Trail
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

836 San Felipe Trail

836 San Felipe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

836 San Felipe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 San Felipe Trail have any available units?
836 San Felipe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 San Felipe Trail have?
Some of 836 San Felipe Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 San Felipe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
836 San Felipe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 San Felipe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 836 San Felipe Trail offers parking.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have a pool?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have accessible units?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 San Felipe Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University