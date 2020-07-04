Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
836 San Felipe Trail
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
836 San Felipe Trail
836 San Felipe Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
836 San Felipe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have any available units?
836 San Felipe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 836 San Felipe Trail have?
Some of 836 San Felipe Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 836 San Felipe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
836 San Felipe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 San Felipe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 836 San Felipe Trail offers parking.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have a pool?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have accessible units?
No, 836 San Felipe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 836 San Felipe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 San Felipe Trail has units with dishwashers.
