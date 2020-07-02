Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8312 Auburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8312 Auburn Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:39 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8312 Auburn Drive
8312 Auburn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8312 Auburn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home has a large backyard and is so close to many attractions including Downtown Ft Worth, Texas Motor Speedway and the Stockyards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have any available units?
8312 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 8312 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University