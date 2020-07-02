All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:39 PM

8312 Auburn Drive

8312 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Auburn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home has a large backyard and is so close to many attractions including Downtown Ft Worth, Texas Motor Speedway and the Stockyards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Auburn Drive have any available units?
8312 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8312 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Auburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Auburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

