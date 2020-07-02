Rent Calculator
827 E Harvey Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:31 AM
827 E Harvey Ave
827 East Harvey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
827 East Harvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 E Harvey Ave have any available units?
827 E Harvey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 827 E Harvey Ave have?
Some of 827 E Harvey Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 827 E Harvey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
827 E Harvey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E Harvey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 E Harvey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 827 E Harvey Ave offer parking?
No, 827 E Harvey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 827 E Harvey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E Harvey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E Harvey Ave have a pool?
No, 827 E Harvey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 827 E Harvey Ave have accessible units?
No, 827 E Harvey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E Harvey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 E Harvey Ave has units with dishwashers.
