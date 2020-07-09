Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
825 San Miguel Trail
825 San Miguel Trail
825 San Miguel Trail
Location
825 San Miguel Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great property in Sendera Ranch below market lease. Hardwood floor in living area and traffic areas. Tile kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Call Agent today....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 San Miguel Trail have any available units?
825 San Miguel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825 San Miguel Trail have?
Some of 825 San Miguel Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 825 San Miguel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
825 San Miguel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 San Miguel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 825 San Miguel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 825 San Miguel Trail offer parking?
No, 825 San Miguel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 825 San Miguel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 San Miguel Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 San Miguel Trail have a pool?
No, 825 San Miguel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 825 San Miguel Trail have accessible units?
No, 825 San Miguel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 825 San Miguel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 San Miguel Trail has units with dishwashers.
