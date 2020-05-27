Rent Calculator
825 Poncho Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
825 Poncho Lane
825 Poncho Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
825 Poncho Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom home now available in the Northwest school district. Pictures coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 Poncho Lane have any available units?
825 Poncho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825 Poncho Lane have?
Some of 825 Poncho Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 825 Poncho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
825 Poncho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Poncho Lane pet-friendly?
No, 825 Poncho Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 825 Poncho Lane offer parking?
Yes, 825 Poncho Lane offers parking.
Does 825 Poncho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Poncho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Poncho Lane have a pool?
No, 825 Poncho Lane does not have a pool.
Does 825 Poncho Lane have accessible units?
No, 825 Poncho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Poncho Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Poncho Lane has units with dishwashers.
