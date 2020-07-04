All apartments in Fort Worth
8220 Shoreview Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8220 Shoreview Drive

8220 Shoreview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8220 Shoreview Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76108
South Lake Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease lake front cottage on spacious wooded lot. Gated access provides privacy and large deck affords beautiful views. Light and bright with nice neutral colors throughout. Home is very inviting and homey.
Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
8220 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 8220 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8220 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8220 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 8220 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
No, 8220 Shoreview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8220 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.

