Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8201 Rock Elm Road
Last updated June 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

8201 Rock Elm Road

8201 Rock Elm Road · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Rock Elm Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large home on corner lot back up to green belt. Below market rent. 3 car garage. Large living room with rock fireplace. Granite counter. Community pool, playground and jogging trails in the subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Rock Elm Road have any available units?
8201 Rock Elm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 Rock Elm Road have?
Some of 8201 Rock Elm Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Rock Elm Road currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Rock Elm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Rock Elm Road pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Rock Elm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8201 Rock Elm Road offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Rock Elm Road offers parking.
Does 8201 Rock Elm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Rock Elm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Rock Elm Road have a pool?
Yes, 8201 Rock Elm Road has a pool.
Does 8201 Rock Elm Road have accessible units?
No, 8201 Rock Elm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Rock Elm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Rock Elm Road has units with dishwashers.

