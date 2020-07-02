Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8175 Spruce Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8175 Spruce Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8175 Spruce Valley Drive
8175 Spruce Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8175 Spruce Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have any available units?
8175 Spruce Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have?
Some of 8175 Spruce Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8175 Spruce Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8175 Spruce Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 Spruce Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 Spruce Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8175 Spruce Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University