8164 Hosta Way.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM
1 of 14
8164 Hosta Way.
8164 Hosta Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8164 Hosta Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Single Family home in Hulen Heights Sub division.
In Hulen Heights Sub division. Nice neighborhood. Well maintained, Cul-de-sac property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8164 Hosta Way. have any available units?
8164 Hosta Way. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8164 Hosta Way. have?
Some of 8164 Hosta Way.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8164 Hosta Way. currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Hosta Way. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Hosta Way. pet-friendly?
No, 8164 Hosta Way. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8164 Hosta Way. offer parking?
Yes, 8164 Hosta Way. offers parking.
Does 8164 Hosta Way. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Hosta Way. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Hosta Way. have a pool?
No, 8164 Hosta Way. does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Hosta Way. have accessible units?
No, 8164 Hosta Way. does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Hosta Way. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8164 Hosta Way. has units with dishwashers.
Richardson, TX
