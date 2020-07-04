All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:12 PM

8147 Arbor Avenue

8147 Arbor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8147 Arbor Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY!!!!

Gorgeous 3/2 DUPLEX Includes: Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom, Laundry Area, Attached Garage &Privacy Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8147 Arbor Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76116

1100 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Bedroom
Master Walk-In Closet
Master Bathroom
Laundry Area w/Full Size W/D Connections
Ceiling Fans
Attached Garage
Spacious Privacy Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort Worth Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgmar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8147 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8147 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8147 Arbor Avenue have?
Some of 8147 Arbor Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8147 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8147 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8147 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8147 Arbor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8147 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8147 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 8147 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8147 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8147 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8147 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8147 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8147 Arbor Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8147 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8147 Arbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.

