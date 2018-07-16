Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:39 PM
8136 Marydean Avenue
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
8136 Marydean Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Three bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 1 car garage duplex with ceiling fans, walk in closet in master bedroom. New paint, new carpet in bedrooms. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue have any available units?
8136 Marydean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8136 Marydean Avenue have?
Some of 8136 Marydean Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
.
Is 8136 Marydean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8136 Marydean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 Marydean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8136 Marydean Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8136 Marydean Avenue offers parking.
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 Marydean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue have a pool?
No, 8136 Marydean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8136 Marydean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 Marydean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 Marydean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
