8133 Southern Pine Way

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Single story 4 bedroom with stone fireplace, formal living and dining combo. Kitchen offers bright white cabinets and island. Split bedroom arrangement, master has separate tub and shower. 2 inch faux wood blinds, neural throughout. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495 security deposit required.

Property will be ready for showings after make ready work is completed. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.