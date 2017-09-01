All apartments in Fort Worth
8133 Southern Pine Way

8133 Southern Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

8133 Southern Pine Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story 4 bedroom with stone fireplace, formal living and dining combo. Kitchen offers bright white cabinets and island. Split bedroom arrangement, master has separate tub and shower. 2 inch faux wood blinds, neural throughout. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495 security deposit required.
Property will be ready for showings after make ready work is completed. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have any available units?
8133 Southern Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8133 Southern Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Southern Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Southern Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8133 Southern Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way offer parking?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not offer parking.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have a pool?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8133 Southern Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8133 Southern Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

