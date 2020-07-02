Rent Calculator
8133 Arbor Avenue
8133 Arbor Avenue
8133 Arbor Avenue
·
Location
8133 Arbor Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex. Spacious floor plan with stained concrete flooring and designer paint throughout, fenced yard, 8x10 storage building. Pets on case by case basis*
This one wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
150
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8133 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8133 Arbor Avenue have?
Some of 8133 Arbor Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8133 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8133 Arbor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8133 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8133 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8133 Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8133 Arbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
