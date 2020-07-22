All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

813 May Street

813 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Location, Location, Location! Live in the up and coming NEAR SOUTHSIDE. Wonderful 2-1 residence with lots of charm. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room has lovely real hardwood floors and lots of windows for natural light. The bath features an old fashioned claw foot tub with an oval shower curtain rod and large rainfall showerhead. You won't find neat features like this in new construction. The home even has a stack unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 May Street have any available units?
813 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 May Street have?
Some of 813 May Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 813 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 813 May Street offers parking.
Does 813 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 May Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 May Street have a pool?
No, 813 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 May Street have accessible units?
No, 813 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 May Street has units with dishwashers.
