813 May Street

Location, Location, Location! Live in the up and coming NEAR SOUTHSIDE. Wonderful 2-1 residence with lots of charm. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room has lovely real hardwood floors and lots of windows for natural light. The bath features an old fashioned claw foot tub with an oval shower curtain rod and large rainfall showerhead. You won't find neat features like this in new construction. The home even has a stack unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.