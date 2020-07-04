8129 Arbor Avenue

Amenities
Available Now!! Apply today!
Gorgeous 3/2 DUPLEX Includes: Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom, Laundry Area, Attached Garage & Wood Fenced Yard.
View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com
8129 Arbor Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
SPACIOUS 3/2 DUPLEX INCLUDING:
1100 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Bedroom
Master Walk-In Closet
Master Bathroom
Laundry Area w/Full Size W/D Connections
Ceiling Fans
Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Great Fort Worth Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgmar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!
Call TODAY!
"Keeping you happy in your home"
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.