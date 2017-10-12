All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:33 PM

8128 Raleigh Drive

8128 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8128 Raleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
8128 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 8128 Raleigh Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 8128 Raleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8128 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 8128 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8128 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 8128 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8128 Raleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.

