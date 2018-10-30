All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020

8127 Tanner Avenue

8127 Tanner Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Tanner Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Available NOW!! Apply TODAY!!!!

Great 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Spacious Living Area, Laundry Area w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Dining Area, Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Updated Lighting, Attached Garage, and Private Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

View Complete Walk-Through Video / Video is taken from the model unit has the same floor plan and finish**

8127 Tanner Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Beautiful Brand New Duplex Home Including:
1100 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances:
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Dining Area
Laundry Area
UPDATED LIGHTING
Updated Wood-like Flooring
1-Car Attached Garage
Private Fenced Yard
Pet-Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort Worth Location Near:
Joint Reserve Base
Lockheed Martin
Ridgemar Mall
Easy Access to I-30
Located off Camp Bowie

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

