8127 Tanner Avenue

Amenities

Great 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Spacious Living Area, Laundry Area w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Dining Area, Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Updated Lighting, Attached Garage, and Private Fenced Yard.



8127 Tanner Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76116



Beautiful Brand New Duplex Home Including:

1100 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances:

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Dining Area

Laundry Area

UPDATED LIGHTING

Updated Wood-like Flooring

1-Car Attached Garage

Private Fenced Yard

Pet-Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Fort Worth Location Near:

Joint Reserve Base

Lockheed Martin

Ridgemar Mall

Easy Access to I-30

Located off Camp Bowie



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.