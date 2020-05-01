8124 Laurel Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Creekwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan of 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features Master with bay windows overlooking the pond, covered patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring, lighting and MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have any available units?
8124 Laurel Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have?
Some of 8124 Laurel Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Laurel Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Laurel Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.