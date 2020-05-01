All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8124 Laurel Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8124 Laurel Oak Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:47 PM

8124 Laurel Oak Drive

8124 Laurel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8124 Laurel Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan of 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features Master with bay windows overlooking the pond, covered patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring, lighting and MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have any available units?
8124 Laurel Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have?
Some of 8124 Laurel Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Laurel Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Laurel Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Laurel Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Laurel Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8124 Laurel Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University