Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
812 Saint Louis Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
812 Saint Louis Avenue
812 Saint Louis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
812 Saint Louis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have any available units?
812 Saint Louis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have?
Some of 812 Saint Louis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 Saint Louis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 Saint Louis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Saint Louis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 Saint Louis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue offer parking?
No, 812 Saint Louis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Saint Louis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 Saint Louis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 Saint Louis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Saint Louis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Saint Louis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
