8117 Malibu Sun Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:47 AM

8117 Malibu Sun Drive

8117 Malibu Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Malibu Sun Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Keller ISD! Home is cable ready, kitchen features all appliances except refrigerator. Master suite includes garden tub, walk in closets and split bedrooms. Nice backyard with concrete patio. Wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have any available units?
8117 Malibu Sun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have?
Some of 8117 Malibu Sun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Malibu Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Malibu Sun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Malibu Sun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive offers parking.
Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have a pool?
No, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have accessible units?
No, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Malibu Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Malibu Sun Drive has units with dishwashers.

