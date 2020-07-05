All apartments in Fort Worth
8117 Chamizal Drive

Location

8117 Chamizal Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice home with open floor plan. Large kitchen, plenty of counter space and serving bar. Floors are all tile or hardwood. Seperate study is right of the entry. Master bath has seperate shower, whirlpool tub, and double vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Chamizal Drive have any available units?
8117 Chamizal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Chamizal Drive have?
Some of 8117 Chamizal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Chamizal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Chamizal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Chamizal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Chamizal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8117 Chamizal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Chamizal Drive offers parking.
Does 8117 Chamizal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Chamizal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Chamizal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Chamizal Drive has a pool.
Does 8117 Chamizal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8117 Chamizal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Chamizal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Chamizal Drive has units with dishwashers.

