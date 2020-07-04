Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8116 Arbor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8116 Arbor Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8116 Arbor Avenue
8116 Arbor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8116 Arbor Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8116 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 8116 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 Arbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8116 Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8116 Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
