8114 Tanner Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW! Apply TODAY!!



View this upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Savor every inch of this 1,000 sqft unit. The living room features upgraded blinds, flooring, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen comes fully furnished with stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. It also features upgraded flooring, back splash, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. The master suite has upgraded flooring, a ceiling fan, and granite in the bathroom.



*1 Yr Lease*

*Renters Insurance Required*

*Fort Worth ISD*



View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

Located Off Camp Bowie

Minutes to Downtown

Near Ridgmar Mall

Near Joint Reserve Base



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.