All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8114 Tanner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8114 Tanner Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8114 Tanner Avenue

8114 Tanner Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8114 Tanner Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Apply TODAY!!

View this upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Savor every inch of this 1,000 sqft unit. The living room features upgraded blinds, flooring, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen comes fully furnished with stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. It also features upgraded flooring, back splash, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. The master suite has upgraded flooring, a ceiling fan, and granite in the bathroom.

*1 Yr Lease*
*Renters Insurance Required*
*Fort Worth ISD*

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Located Off Camp Bowie
Minutes to Downtown
Near Ridgmar Mall
Near Joint Reserve Base

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8114 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Tanner Avenue have?
Some of 8114 Tanner Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Tanner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
No, 8114 Tanner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8114 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8114 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8114 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8114 Tanner Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8114 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 Tanner Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University