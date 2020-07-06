8100 Rambler Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

