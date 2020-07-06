8100 Jolie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome property with three large bedrooms plus office and ample storage. Eat in kitchen with island. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard with storage building and access for additional storage. 2 car garage with opener. Corner Lot. HVAC filters delivered to the property each month. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8100 Jolie Drive have any available units?
8100 Jolie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Jolie Drive have?
Some of 8100 Jolie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Jolie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Jolie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.