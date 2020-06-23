810 Grand Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164 La Nueva Northside
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2/1 with all hardwood floors and walk in closets. Comes with fridge and stove. Four new window units cool the house. Pet friendly with additional deposit. 30$ application fee covers background & credit check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
