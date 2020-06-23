810 Grand Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2/1 with all hardwood floors and walk in closets. Comes with fridge and stove. Four new window units cool the house. Pet friendly with additional deposit. 30$ application fee covers background & credit check.