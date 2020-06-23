All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:12 AM

810 Grand Avenue

810 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 Grand Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
La Nueva Northside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2/1 with all hardwood floors and walk in closets. Comes with fridge and stove. Four new window units cool the house. Pet friendly with additional deposit. 30$ application fee covers background & credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Grand Avenue have any available units?
810 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 810 Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 810 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 810 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 810 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

