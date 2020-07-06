Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8037 Buffalo Bend Court
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8037 Buffalo Bend Court
8037 Buffalo Bend Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8037 Buffalo Bend Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have any available units?
8037 Buffalo Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have?
Some of 8037 Buffalo Bend Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8037 Buffalo Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
8037 Buffalo Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 Buffalo Bend Court pet-friendly?
No, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court offers parking.
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have a pool?
No, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 Buffalo Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 Buffalo Bend Court has units with dishwashers.
