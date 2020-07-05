8037 Arbor Avenue

Amenities

This fabulous home is not only stylish but keeps functionality in mind. A 3bd/2ba, w/2 Car Garage, Beautiful Hardwood-like Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Custom-built Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, AND Private Fenced Backyard.



8037 Arbor Ave

Fort Worth TX 76116



1116 SQ( +/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 bathrooms

2-Car Attached Garage

Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops

Oversized Kitchen Island

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

Hardwood-like Ceramic Tile

Custom-built Cabinets

Dining Area

Master Suite

Attached 2-Car Garage

MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth

Near Ridgemar Mall

Located Off Camp Bowie

Near Joint Reserve Military Base

Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.