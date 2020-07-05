8037 Arbor Avenue

Amenities
This fabulous home is not only stylish but keeps functionality in mind. A 3bd/2ba, w/2 Car Garage, Beautiful Hardwood-like Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Custom-built Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, AND Private Fenced Backyard.
8037 Arbor Ave
Fort Worth TX 76116
1116 SQ( +/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 bathrooms
2-Car Attached Garage
Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops
Oversized Kitchen Island
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Hardwood-like Ceramic Tile
Custom-built Cabinets
Dining Area
Master Suite
Attached 2-Car Garage
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
