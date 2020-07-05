All apartments in Fort Worth
8037 Arbor Avenue
8037 Arbor Avenue

8037 Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8037 Arbor Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Apply NOW before it's taken !!

This fabulous home is not only stylish but keeps functionality in mind. A 3bd/2ba, w/2 Car Garage, Beautiful Hardwood-like Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Custom-built Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, AND Private Fenced Backyard.

8037 Arbor Ave
Fort Worth TX 76116

1116 SQ( +/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 bathrooms
2-Car Attached Garage
Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops
Oversized Kitchen Island
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Hardwood-like Ceramic Tile
Custom-built Cabinets
Dining Area
Master Suite
Attached 2-Car Garage
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8037 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8037 Arbor Avenue have?
Some of 8037 Arbor Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8037 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8037 Arbor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8037 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8037 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 8037 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8037 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8037 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8037 Arbor Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8037 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 Arbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.

